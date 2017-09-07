Law enforcement groups send 500K bales of hay to south Texas ranchers

A much-needed livestock necessity started its way south today, thanks to the efforts of East Texas law enforcement.

Sheriffs from several counties banded together to get some much-needed hay donations to be sent to flood affected ranchers in South Texas.

Spear-headed by Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool, nearly a dozen flatbeds loaded with hay, left Marshall and started for South Texas.

"I hadn't counted how many trucks are in the convoy but it’s a bunch of hay. We'll count it up later," says Marion County sheriff David McKnight.



"We're hoping it's going to give a bit of relief to those folks down there on the coast. We're looking forward to getting down there and giving these

folks some help," McCool says.

The donations were collected from East Texas farmers, and more were picked up near Carthage and Mount Enterprise. Over 500,000 pounds of hay.



"Sheriff Lake here in Panola County’s done a great job of organizing and sheriff McKnight up in Marion County, and when you put it all together it's

a pretty good effort," says McCool.

"Mr. McCool’s got several bales donated, mister Lakes got several bales donated, I spent a couple of days picking them up. Took me about two and

a half days. I worked until 10 o'clock both nights," says donation organizer Bubba Ownings.

But the delivery is tricky, their destination is Winnie, Texas, over 200 miles. and the roads are closed past that point.

"They don't even have stock through the year. They lost (it). They don't even have anything to feed through the winter to get by, no means of getting any

more unless people help them out with it," Owning says.

"It'll be next week, next month, and all through the winter trying to help these folks out. This is just a bunch of Texans helping Texans," says McCool.

McCool says there will be another big convoy of hay leaving for south Texas on Friday.

