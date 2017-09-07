Attorney General's office receives several price-gouging complaints from East Texans

The Office of the Attorney General says they have received a number of price-gouging reports from across Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

As of August 28, there were a total of 445 complaints by Texas consumers of price gouging on various goods and services. Two of those were from Smith County and two were from Gregg County, OAG officials say.

All four were reports of price gouging at gas pumps. Three of those were service stations, and one was a grocery store's gas station. These charges are being investigated by the OAG.

They also say they have received at least 250 emails that contain more reports, but they have not been processed yet.



