Longview crews on scene of wreck at GreggTex, Gilmer Road

Longview crews on scene of wreck at GreggTex, Gilmer Road

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Crews are responding to a wreck with possible injuries in Longview.

According to a tweet by the Longview fire department, the wreck occurred between GreggTex Road and Gilmer Road.

Details are limited at this time, but KLTV has crews in route to the scene.

