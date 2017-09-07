Jack in the Box closes two Longview locations

Two Jack in the Box locations have closed their doors in Longview.

The fast food company has closed a location at 722 W. Marshall Ave. and a location at 507 N. Access Road. There are currently no plans to reopen either location, according to Brian Luscomb, spokesperson for Jack in the Box.

Luscomb said the locations were closed because they are low-performing.

A restaurant in Kilgore was also closed in August.

Jack in the Box has 614 restaurants operating in Texas. One hundred and forty of those are company-owned, while the rest are franchises.

In early May, the company took over 31 restaurants in the East Texas area after a franchisee defaulted on their agreement, Luscomb said. Some were temporarily closed but most were reopened and have resumed normal operations. Four venues did not reopen - Copperas Cove, College Station, Kilgore and Hillsboro.

