City of Tyler finishes operations as Harvey evacuee information hub Thursday

The Emergency Operations Center at the Faulkner Park police station hosted FEMA representatives who registered Harvey evacuees for federal assistance. (Source: KLTV)

For more than a week, the City of Tyler has been a transitional hub for self evacuated persons from Hurricane Harvey's path.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the city will close its FEMA hub at the Faulkner Park police station.

Since it opened, the city says more than 500 Harvey evacuees passed through to registered with FEMA for disaster relief.

