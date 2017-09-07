Part of Troup Highway closed for water tower maintenance

The intersection at Donnybrook and Troup Highway is completely closed to through traffic as construction begins. (Source: KLTV)

The southbound left turn lane from Broadway to Troup Highway is blocked through construction. (Source: KLTV)

The city is installing a booster pump to this water tower to increase water pressure to area taps. (Source: KLTV)

The City of Tyler is installing a new booster pump to one of its water towers. Its construction has part of Troup Highway, between Broadway and Donnybrook, closed as crews begin the installation process.

The water tower was emptied in March and the city says the pump installation should be finished by the end of September. It will increase water pressure to area taps.

North and South traffic along Donnybrook near the intersection is blocked too. Area businesses are still open during construction, but thru traffic is asked to seek an alternate route.

