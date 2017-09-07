Smith County officials responding to burglary call

Smith County officials are responding to a report of a burglary in the northern part of the county.

About 1:45 p.m. Thursday, units were called to the 21000 block of FM 1805 in response to a burglary in progress, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect fled on foot.

Details are limited at this time. KLTV will provide details as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.