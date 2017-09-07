Gov. Abbott forms Commission To Rebuild Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the formation of a commission focused on rebuilding the state after a deadly hurricane.

Thursday, Abbott unveiled the Governor's Commission to Rebuild Texas - which will be led by John Sharp. Sharp is the chancellor for the Texas A&M University System.

According to Abbott's office, the commission will oversee response and relief efforts between the state and local governments in order to "ensure victims of the storm get everything they need as quickly as possible."

The group's focus will be on road infrastructure, bridges, schools and other government buildings that were damaged by the storm and subsequent flooding.

"Although the storm is over, the recovery process is just beginning, and it will require a Texas sized response," Abbott said. "This new commission, led by Chancellor Sharp, will ensure victims get everything they need, and seamlessly provide resources to these devastated communities. Texas will not rest until this process is complete, and I thank Chancellor Sharp for his leadership on this commission."

Sharp is expected to travel with the governor to the affected areas. The two will receive briefings from local officials.

The heads of the following departments will also participate in the trip:

Texas Department Of Public Safety

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas Military Department

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Education Agency

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Department of Emergency Management

