ETMC responds to rumors of sale

ETMC has responded to reports of a potential sale.

The hospital network says it has not reached an agreement with any potential partners, saying "when we do have something to announce, we will share with our friends on social media."

KLTV has reached out to the hospital for comment, but hospital representatives say they have nothing else to share publicly at this point. ETMC addressed the rumors via social media, saying:

"ETMC announced this past spring that our organization is proactively seeking a strategic partner to ensure our ability to serve patients – and our entire region – for generations to come. You may have seen a story about this in various other media outlets. Speaking on behalf of the ETMC administrative team, please know we currently have no agreement with any potential partner. When we do have something to announce, we will share with our friends on social media."

