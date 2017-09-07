Emergency crews responding to wreck on Toll 49, Highway 69 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Emergency crews responding to wreck on Toll 49, Highway 69

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Emergency crews are currently responding to a wreck in Smith County.

According to Tyler police records, the wreck is between the East Toll 49 ramp and South Broadway Avenue.

At this time there are no details about injuries, but we will continue to update as information becomes available.

Drivers should drive with precaution.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly