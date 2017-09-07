VIDEO: Sheriff's office searching for suspects in Gregg County burglary

Deputies are searching for suspects in a Gregg County burglary.

Gregg County Sheriff's Office posted a video of the incident Thursday on social media asking for help identifying those involved. The burglary occurred just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 4 at a building in the 6300 block of Highway 31 West at Texas Tea, Beer & Wine.

The suspects took multiple items, GCSO said.

To provide information on the suspects, contact Investigator Robinson at 903-236-2536 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or visit them online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.