Suspected drug dealer arrested outside Henderson Co. game room

Henderson County deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer outside a game room Wednesday evening.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says one of his deputies was assisting several other deputies at a game room on Highway 155 in Coffee City, when he saw a man run from the establishment.

The deputy gave chase and caught the man after he jumped into a parked van full of passengers in a neighboring parking lot. The people in the van were startled, but no one was injured during the incident, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Hillhouse says the suspect, identified as Aaron Sean Short, 28, was carrying a substantial amount of methamphetamine and admitted to the deputy that he sells drugs.

Short was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

