Thursday's Weather: Another beautiful day with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Grab those jackets, because it's much cooler out there this morning. Temperatures are ten to fifteen degrees cooler this morning than yesterday and that means most of us will start out in the 50s. More sunshine today and lighter winds than yesterday will make for another beautiful afternoon. Expect afternoon high temperatures to be a lot like yesterday in the lower to mid 80s. More sunshine tomorrow with light winds and highs in the mid 80s and the stretch of beautiful weather will continue into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny with light northeasterly winds. Those northeasterly winds will keep humidity low and temperatures will only reach the mid 80s each afternoon. More sunshine next week with gradually warming temperatures but no chance for rain in the near future.

