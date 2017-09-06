Whitehouse and Chapel Hill square off on Thursday night - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Whitehouse and Chapel Hill square off on Thursday night

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Guess what, week two gets underway Thursday night as Lake Tyler rivals Whitehouse and Chapel Hill are set to meet at Rose Stadium to kick off the 14th annual Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic.

Both the Wildcats and Bulldogs enter the matchup at 1-0 on the year, and how about this, the all time series is knotted up at 14 wins apiece with two ties.

Whitehouse though has been dominant of late, winning five in a row over Chapel Hill.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

