Keeping the streak alive: Gilmer wins season opener for 16th straight year

Every week we give away a Red Zone game ball to a team that either makes the biggest statement, or pulls off an upset. In this case, second ranked Gilmer gets rewarded for keeping the streak alive.

We'll have the presentation for you on Friday night, but for now, the Buckeyes are all smiles on the practice field after winning their season opener

for the 16th year in a row.

Nothing about the 58 to 57 thrilling victory over Liberty Eylau was easy. Gilmer trailed by one at the half, and needed some late heroics on both sides of the ball to escape Texarkana with a win.

With Aaron "Poppy" Brown behind center for the second straight year, the record breaking quarterback picked up where he left off in 2016 by accounting for four touchdowns and nearly 300 total yards in win.

Then despite giving up nearly 60 points, the defense stepped up when it absolutely had too.

The good news, Gilmer is working on going 2-0 instead searching for win number one. In fact, since 2001 the Buckeyes have entered Week 2 coming off a victory.

Obviously, there are lessons to be learned, but perhaps this one point win is a sign of things to come in 2017 for a program that has lost in the state semifinals the past two years.

