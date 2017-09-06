Keeping the streak alive: Gilmer wins season opener for 16th straight year

Every week we give away a Red Zone game ball to a team that either makes the biggest statement, or pulls off an upset. In this case, second ranked Gilmer gets rewarded for keeping the streak alive. We'll have the presentation for you on Friday night, but for now, the Buckeyes are all smiles on the practice field after winning their season opener for the 16th year in a row.More >>
Guess what, week two gets underway Thursday night as Lake Tyler rivals Whitehouse and Chapel Hill are set to meet at Rose Stadium to kick off the 14th annual Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic.More >>
Separated by just under 20 miles, Tatum and Henderson will tangle for the second straight year. Now we can call it a rivalry based on proximity, but this match-up is really new. The Lions won last years contest 45 to 13, and are the favorites on paper once again. But the Eagles have made a lot of progress under now second year head coach Craig Barker, who just happened to be Henderson's offensive coordinator in 2010 when the program won a state title. There are plent...More >>
