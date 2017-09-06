Sinkhole forms on overpass, creates dangerous path home for Smith County residents

As Diana Hunter carefully surveys the damage of a sinkhole on an overpass that connects her Smith County home to County Road 381, she realizes it's only stretching further.

"I'm afraid that one of these times, if we drive over it too close to where it's tunneled, that were just going to sink out," says Hunter.

The overpass crosses over Harris Creek and the ten-foot wide pipe that connects its two sides. It’s the only way to access the three properties on the other side of the creek from the main road. Hunter says when she initially reached out to the county for help, she was turned away.



“I called and they said 'I'm sorry, we can't do anything. We'll have to see somebody else, this in on private property, this isn't our responsibility,'" says Hunter.



Hunter argues that the overpass isn’t private.



"We are not the only ones who are using this crossing of Harris Creek,” says Hunter. “It's not my driveway; my driveway is up the hill."



A work crew from the county came out to the overpass this morning.



“The engineer had come out and looked at the situation, and he had told the judge that he really thought that the county should go ahead and take care of it," says Hunter.



Smith County says that they will replace the pipe and repair the sinkhole on this private driveway because of its close proximity to the main road and railroad tracks behind it, and the possibility for further damage spreading to those public places.



"At least it's getting taken care of now,” says Hunter. “I would like to be safe in my home and safe going to my home."



The county says it will take three weeks to order a new pipe before work can begin. The repair will be on the agenda for next week’s Smith County Commissioner’s Court meeting.

