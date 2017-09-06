Missing child found safe, Tyler police say

Tyler police say the child they were searching for this evening has been found. He is safe and with his family, police say.

No other information about the situation is available at this time.

Earlier story:

The child's name is Natanael Laja Candeleria. He is 4-feet, 9 inches tall and is described as "slightly chubby." There is no clothing description.



The boy went to play after school and hasn't been seen since 3 p.m., Officer Don Martin said.

Natanael was last seen in the area of 111 West Martin Luther King. If anyone has information about this child, they are encouraged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 immediately.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

