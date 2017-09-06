East Texas law enforcement agencies collecting hay for Harvey victims

Some East Texas law enforcement agencies are donating to Hurricane Harvey victims in a new way.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office along with several others are helping farmers and ranchers by giving them hay. We spoke with Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool as he got his donated bales of hay in place.



"They need it right now, we just couldn't put it off," says McCool.



The hay and the volunteers are coming from all over.



"Marion County, Cass County, Panola County, Rusk County," says McCool.



They are taking the hay to recently flooded areas in Chambers County; more specifically, the town of Winnie, which is in between Houston and Beaumont.



"That's salt in that [flood] water and it's going to ruin that hay; it's going to be useless. If that brackish or salt water got in it," says McCool.



McCool says the bales on his land will make a tremendous difference.



"One of those rolls of hay will feed approximately ten grown cows about three days. Well, that right there is about 150, 160 rolls," says McCool.



That's not even counting everyone else’s hay. They've got a lot of hay to move, but McCool says all the energy and time is well-spent.



"This is just Texans helping Texans, that's all it's about," says McCool.

McCool says they will leave Thursday morning with the first loads of hay. He expects another donation will leave from Panola County on Friday. If you'd like to donate hay, you're asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.