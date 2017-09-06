Former Wood County chief deputy posts bond after tampering with evidence arrest

A former Wood County Chief Deputy posted bond Wednesday after he was arrested for tampering with evidence.

Miles William Tucker, who is listed as the Captain of Operations on the Wood County website, was arrested on two charges of tampering/ fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and one charge of official oppression.

Tucker posted bond the same day of his arrest. His bond was set at $101,500.

The details of the bond charges have not been released. KLTV has reached out to officials for more information.

