KLTV anchor Lane Luckie to participate in broadcast journalist exchange abroad

KLTV news anchor Lane Luckie has been selected to participate in a fellowship with the RIAS Berlin Commission, which seeks to promote understanding between American and German journalists. (Source: KLTV staff)

KLTV news anchor Lane Luckie has been selected to participate in a three-week fellowship with the RIAS Berlin Commission, which seeks to promote understanding between American and German journalists.



Through this partnership with the Radio Television Digital News Foundation, Luckie will travel Europe September 16-October 4, learning about the German government, the country's history, and the people shaping its vibrant future.

Since 1992, more than 1,500 American and German journalists have participated in this unique trans-Atlantic exchange, which continues to build bridges of understanding, professionally as well as personally.

The program is named for the radio station RIAS (Radio In the American Sector) which was founded by the U.S. in 1946. After World War II, Berlin was divided into four sections, each controlled by a world superpower. For nearly a half-century the American-funded radio and later TV stations provided independent information, culture, and entertainment programming to German citizens. After the country's reunification, RIAS was transformed into the national radio station Deutschlandradio in 1994. "RIAS Berlin fulfilled its task of being the free voice of the free world with style," according to the commission's website.

Following in that tradition, this RIAS fellowship will provide an opportunity to explore the historic relationship between the two nations. The program will feature briefings with top-level German political and media players, meetings with international journalists and with officials at both the European Commission and NATO headquarters. The trip also coincides with Germany's federal election on September 24, when Chancellor Angela Merkel will battle for a fourth term.

Luckie said interacting with European journalists will allow for idea-sharing on best practices and advances in technology, as well as the challenges presented by coverage of world events on a local level.

In between meetings and visits to historic sites, the group of 14 American journalists will also take in the culture, interacting with American ex-pats, sampling authentic cuisine, and attending a German Bundesliga soccer match.

Luckie will spend time in Brussels, Berlin, Hamburg, Potsdam, Wittenberg, Cologne, and Frankfurt. He will also tour the church where Martin Luther posted his 95 theses 500 years ago and visit the largest cathedral in Europe as part of his Power of Prayer series.

"I'm so fortunate that KLTV is supporting my participation in this fellowship," Luckie said. "It is my desire that this will not only nurture my personal and professional growth, but also benefit KLTV's broadcast and digital audiences as well. I hope that sharing this experience with our viewers will encourage them to seek opportunities to understand and embrace cultural differences in their own communities and learn how those traits can be used for the benefit of all."

Luckie says he plans to share updates on the program as the schedule permits. "I'll file reports for KLTV's newscasts and KLTV.com, as well sharing the experience through photos and videos from my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. I hope you'll join me for this adventure and offer any suggestions for traveling abroad."

In late October, Luckie will host a German journalist in the KLTV newsroom as part of the same program.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.