Tyler assisted living facilities host benefit for Beaumont evacuees

Wednesday, two East Texas assisted living facilities hosted benefits for assisted living residents evacuated from South Texas.

80 assisted living residents, who evacuated from Atria Collier Park in Beaumont, are staying in a Tyler hotel. The entire staff and some of their families are also in Tyler.



Officials at Atria Briarcliff and Atria Copeland said the money raised from the lunch fundraisers will go to a care fund. The money will be used to cover their hotel stay in Tyler and help employees with relief efforts when they return home.

“It’s a huge operation. We had people working from our command center in Tyler that was set up, as well as our command center in Houston, to figure out exactly when and where to move them. They brought in buses and loaded everybody up and just got them on to Tyler to safe ground. “

Officials said they expect to have residents and staff housed in Tyler through next week.

