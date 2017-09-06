Motorcyclist killed in Cherokee County crash identified

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, around 2 p.m., 68-year-old Danny Crouch of Rusk was traveling south on Farm-to-Market Road 1910 entering a sharp curve in the roadway when he failed to negotiate the curve. They say Crouch crossed the grass median at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1910 and County Road 1707 where the motorcycle overturned and ejected him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Brenda Dominy, his body was taken to Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Rusk, according to DPS officials.

