Suspected drug dealer behind bars in Henderson Co.

Henderson County deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer Tuesday afternoon.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, two of his deputies arrested Candice Kirbie for drug violations after spotting her in the passenger side of a pickup truck.

Kirbie was originally wanted on an arrest warrant for probation violation for aggravated robbery.

When deputies stopped the truck, they found a purse with a scale, a glass pipe and numerous plastic baggies inside.They also found suspected methamphetamines.

Kirbie was transported to the Henderson County Jail and booked into the jail on an outstanding probation violation warrant and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

