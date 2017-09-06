Freedom Fighters: Gene Brooks

Week 2 Game Schedule:Friday Sept. 8More >>
DPS is in route to an auto-pedestrian wreck on Hwy 31.More >>
We spoke with Mr. Gregg County Fair, also known as Fair General Manager Billy Clay, about why he has been running the show for over three decades.More >>
The Department of Public Safety Officers Association is seeking help for officers affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
On August 27, 2017 at approximately 11:51 PM, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Child Protective Services to report a suspected incident of child abuseMore >>
