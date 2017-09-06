Freedom Fighters: Gene Brooks

Gene Brooks was 18 when Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese December 7, 1941.

"They bombed it on Sunday. Monday I was in Abilene at the recruiting office because that was the nearest recruiting station."

Thirty-four days later, Brooks was on the U.S.S Dixie, a destroyer-tender, stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

There he was able to see first hand the destruction left by the enemy attack.

"Ships laying on the bottom."

With the crippling blow to the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor, Japan was soon able to invade the islands of the Pacific.

"We had some bombings at night."

Japanese planes, including the Kamakizis or suicide planes, bombed mostly at night.

"They could get by, not being seen."

Brooks spent 37 months on the Dixie, patrolling waters around New Caledonia, New Hebrides, and Guadalcanal, before being transferred to the U.S.S Atlanta.

He also served aboard the U.S.S. Fall River and the U.S.S Peter H. Burnett.

The Atlanta and the Fall River both sunk after Brooks left them for other assignments.

During 1944 and 1945, the U.S. defeated the Japanese Navy and captured key Pacific islands.

Japan surrendered in August of 1945, and Brooks returned home to begin his life as a civilian.

But even today, 72-years later, Gene Brooks still displays the fighting spirit that led him into the Navy in World War II.

"This is my country. I'm not Democrat. I'm not Republican. I'm an American and by God, I want my country back.



