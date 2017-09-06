Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. High temps in the lower 80s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! You can feel the cooler air out there this morning behind the cold front. Expect north winds to pick up through the morning and become breezy this afternoon with gusts of 15-20 mph. Lots of sunshine today through the end of the week. In fact, it looks like a stretch of absolutely beautiful weather is ahead for us. Winds calm down tonight and temperatures drop quickly. We'll start out Thursday and Friday mornings in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny both Thursday and Friday afternoons with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. A beautiful weekend, too, with light winds and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures look to stay in the mid-80s for Saturday and Sunday. No rain chances for the near future, but below average temperatures stick around into next week.

