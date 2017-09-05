Red Zone game of the week: Tatum and Henderson meet for second s - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Red Zone game of the week: Tatum and Henderson meet for second straight year

KLTV Staff KLTV Staff

Separated by just under 20 miles, Tatum and Henderson will tangle for the second straight year.

Now we can call it a rivalry based on proximity, but this match-up is really new. The Lions won last years contest 45 to 13, and are the favorites on paper once again.

But the Eagles have made a lot of progress under now second year head coach Craig Barker, who just happened to be Henderson's offensive coordinator in 2010 when the program won a state title.

There are plenty of story lines and something tells us that this week's Red Zone "Game of the Week" will be a four quarter battle.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly