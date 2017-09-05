Red Zone game of the week: Tatum and Henderson meet for second straight year

Separated by just under 20 miles, Tatum and Henderson will tangle for the second straight year.

Now we can call it a rivalry based on proximity, but this match-up is really new. The Lions won last years contest 45 to 13, and are the favorites on paper once again.

But the Eagles have made a lot of progress under now second year head coach Craig Barker, who just happened to be Henderson's offensive coordinator in 2010 when the program won a state title.

There are plenty of story lines and something tells us that this week's Red Zone "Game of the Week" will be a four quarter battle.

