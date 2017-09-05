Storms-- both political and physical

Tonight at 10, Paul Rivera has a new report on what's at stake if Hurricane hits Puerto Rico. An East Texas pastor explains why that could be another American tragedy.
There are still Hurricane Harvey evacuees, temporarily, calling East Texas home. Jamey Boyum has a new report that explains how some of those Harvey survivors are staying at a Longview hotel for free.
Immigration roared into the national political conversation today when President Trump tweeted about eradicating DACA, the program shielding young immigrants from deportation. Texas, more than most any part of the country, will be affected by any changes. Doug Murray will have a new report on the gathering in downtown Tyler some East Texans will start a conversation here.
In total, the State of Texas stands to take a $6 billion hit on its economy if Congress doesn't instate a new program.More >>
As the recovery from Hurricane Harvey continues, those in the US territory of Puerto Rico, are bracing for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his representatives are in Sherman, Texas today for a federal court hearing.More >>
Tuesday was a tough day back to school at Rains ISD. The district offered support to students after the death of a football player, freshman Marion Olivarez, who collapsed during football practice and later died at the hospital Monday afternoon.More >>
Homewood Suites in Longview has begun housing Hurricane Harvey evacuees.More >>
