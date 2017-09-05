East Texan worried about Hurricane Irma and family in Puerto Rico: 'There is nowhere that you can go'

As the recovery from Hurricane Harvey continues, those in the US territory of Puerto Rico are bracing for Hurricane Irma.

It’s one of the most powerful storms to ever pass through the Atlantic.

We spoke with an East Texas pastor who is from Puerto Rico. He says his great grandparents were killed in the 1932 hurricane, San Ciprian. He says if the island is hit directly by Hurricane Irma, it could have devastating consequences for his family and the more than 3 million United States citizens who live there.

Gilberto Ávila, pastor of Una Nueva Creación in Tyler, says his family is gearing up for what could be one of the most devastating storms to ever hit the area.



"If it hits Puerto Rico, it will bring total devastation to the island," says Avila.



They live in the city of Ceiba, on the eastern part of Puerto Rico.



Photographs sent by his brother show the windows of house after house boarded up. Ceiba is in an area that would get hit first. In a phone call to Ávila’s brother, his brother says it has been raining off and on and that the wind has been light.

Ávila’s brother also adds that supermarket lines are out of the doors of the buildings.

The one saving grace is that many of the homes and businesses in Puerto Rico are made out of concrete. In this storm however, Ávila says the concrete may only help partially.



"See, the houses can withstand the wind, but then you got all the water like Houston and that is the real problem," says Ávila.



Over 3 million people are hunkering down in an island only accessible by air and sea.



"A Hurricane like this one, like Irma, it's so big that if it goes to the East and go to the center of Puerto Rico and go out to the west, it will cover the whole island. There is nowhere that you can go," says Ávila.



There’s a hope now for him that the island will be missed, to save Puerto Ricans from a possible logistical nightmare that could come during the recovery phase.

Ávila also says that the country's current economic situation may also make recovery much more difficult.

Ávila says he lived through Hurricane Hugo in 1989. He says this storm will be much worse if it hits Puerto Rico directly, and says if the airports are damaged, Puerto Ricans could be completely cut off.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.