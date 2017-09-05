Rains ISD offers support to students after football players death

There has been so much help given by first responders and volunteers responding to Harvey victims that a Longview woman just had to say thank you in her own sweet way.More >>
Some East Texas school districts are now registering some of Hurricane Harvey’s youngest victims.More >>
An East Texas woman is preparing to return to her childhood home, in the devastated city of Rockport.More >>
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his representatives are in Sherman, Texas today for a federal court hearing.More >>
On Tuesday, the Lufkin Police Department released a video with highlights from a 33-year-old woman’s 23-minute run from police after she slipped her handcuffs and stole an LPD patrol unit from the Ulta parking lot Saturday afternoon.More >>
