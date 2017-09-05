Rains ISD offers support to students after football players death

Today was a tough day back to school for Rains ISD. They offered additional support to students after the death of a football player. Freshman Marion Olivarez collapsed during football practice and later died at the hospital yesterday afternoon.

"It’s a very surreal experience to know a young man and to have him there at practice and then there in just a few moments see his life vanish," says Richard Piles, a Rains pastor.



Today the district took extra steps to care for students.



"Anytime we lose a child it's a tragic loss that nobody wants to experience our prayers and our thoughts are certainly with the family,” says John Rouse, Rains ISD Superintendent. “We have all of our counselors available for any students or staff that may need that and we had local pastors on campus today.”



Pastor Piles is one of the local pastors met with Rains football players this morning.



"For most of them they're probably in shock were just at the twenty four hour mark of yesterday's events,” says Piles. “So I’m not sure they understand yet the finality of the situation."



Piles shared this message with students.



"I don't believe that we are guaranteed tomorrow or even this day for that matter,” says Piles. “So we need to not take life for granted."



Superintendent Rouse says the district will continue to support each other and Olivarez’s family but no changes will be made in regards to Friday night's game.

"We’re going to try and keep our kids in a routine and keep as much normalcy as possible during this tragic time,” says Rouse.



Pastor Piles says that as for their fallen student athlete he will never leave their minds.



"They will never forget this day, I’m sure that they saw a classmate go down on the field and not wake up again,” says Piles.

The cause of Olivarez’s death has not been determined at this time. A Go Fund Me has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.

