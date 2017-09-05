DACA'S economic impact on Texas

Ralph Allen says ending the program would be a heavy hit to the state economy. (Source: KLTV)

Gilbert Urbina Jr says ending DACA would deport people who've spent their entire lives in the United States back to a country they may have not been in since birth. (Source: KLTV)

The end of DACA comes after ten states were ready to sue the federal government if the program stayed on the books. With more than 100,000 DACA recipients in Texas alone, there are some economic issues that surface if Congress fails to create a similar program.

"If we lost all of the DACA recipients in the State of Texas, the effect on the state's economy would be about $6.1 billion," Justice For Our Neighbors coordinator Ralph Allen said.

DACA recipients buy houses, pay taxes, hold jobs and degrees, take out student loans and are legal in the United States as long as they renew their permits every two years under the former program. With DACA gone, recipients' future in the United States is unclear.

"These people have integrated into the community so much that there's nothing you could do to them that won't have a trickle effect to other aspects of the community," Legal Assistant with the Hispanic American Association of East Texas Gilbert Urbina, Jr. said.

Urbina himself has helped people apply for DACA for several years. On Tuesday, he had to cancel appointments with potential DACA recipients because the program is ending.

Urbina likened the Trump Administration ending DACA with a six-month cushion for existing recipients to passing a hot potato to Congress.

"I hope they're able to recognize the value these kids have," Urbina said.

The legal battle all stems from the constitutionality of former President Obama's executive order that created the program.

"The Executive Branch, through DACA, deliberately sought to achieve what the Legislative Branch specifically refused to authorize on multiple occasions," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. "Such an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws was an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the Executive Branch."

With the legal debate still open, legal minds on both sides of the argument are weighing in.

Officials have questioned the legality of the program since its inception in 2012, but until now, the program has stayed in place. Even when the Trump Administration ended DAPA in June, it said DACA would stay. As of Tuesday, that's changed.

With the window on former President Obama's executive order closing, Senator Lindsey Graham announced support for Congress to create a similar program through law.

"McCain, Dick Durbin, Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, all of those individuals on both sides of the aisle understand there's a need to do something positive," Urbina said.

But until both houses of Congress act on the matter, write legislation, debate, vote and send legislation to the President's desk, Urbina says the DAPA community will feel unstable.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.