Longview bakery sending cookies for rescuers

There has been so much help given by first responders and volunteers responding to Harvey victims that a Longview woman just had to say thank you in her own sweet way: in the form of homemade cookies.

Debbie Fontaine really is pretty sweet, which is appropriate since she owns the Edible Art bakery in Longview.

“We have a signature Texas cookie that we make and give to the public and we thought, 'why not make a few hundred, possibly a couple thousand, get them down to the Houston area, and some of the other areas down there and just tell them thank you,'” Fontaine said.

It’s Edible Art’s way of personally thanking those who helped the victims of the hurricane.

“These are shortbread sugar cookies; each one of them hand-cut, hand bordered and flooded, and have a hand-cut Texas star on them. They’re made with a lot of love. It takes a lot of love to make this many cookies at a time and our group just wanted to make sure that they know that we love them from East Texas to; from Longview,” Fontaine stated.

But they are trying to spread the love.

“We want to have a card attached to each one of them, so anyone that comes in our door we ask them to fill out a thank you card so we can actually attach a thank you card to every one. It’s a little card they can throw in their pocket just to let them know that someone in East Texas is thinking about them and we love them and we appreciate their sacrifice,” Fontaine said.

They were putting the finishing touches on their first batch.

“We just came back from Labor Day, got started this morning, and we’ll be baking them all week long,” Fontaine stated.

It's a thank you deep from the heart of Longview.

She’s recruiting the help of Texas State Representative Jay Dean to get the cookies delivered south. She’s paying for the first couple hundred cookies, but is asking for donations that can be dropped off at Edible Art in Longview to pay for the dough and frosting to make the next batch.

