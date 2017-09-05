Evacuee dad gets emotional when discussing loss of family's home

The Flanagan family tries to figure out the next step. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Homewood Suites in Longview has begun housing Hurricane Harvey evacuees. They have fifteen rooms where they are staying at no charge thanks to FEMA and Governor Abbot’s suspension of hotel tax for flood victims.

A family of four who lost nearly everything is staying there, and they say they spent five days running from rising water.

Holly and James Flanagan and their kids Brie and Clay-Ty are pretty happy to be in a dry place where there’s not a six hour wait to get into a store for food. They were in Lumberton north of Beaumont on August 29.

“Over a one night span we had 18 inches over 7 or 8 hours, and when that would be over, here come ten more. And then ten more, and then ten more,” James said.

The water receded, so James resumed his work as a contractor.

“My wife called and said the water was coming in the door,” James stated.

Once home they grabbed a few things and threw them:

“On an aluminum boat, and actually boated out to higher ground where my vehicle was,” James said.

He parked away from the apartment on purpose and they crossed a bridge which soon became impassable.

“Everybody that was there got trapped. They got sent to a shelter which got flooded,” James recalled.

They went to his parent’s house in East Beaumont, but the water came up after dark.

“And my kids were like, 'here we go again,'” James said.

Many roads were flooded, but they managed to get on high ground.

“Until FEMA helped us, just hanging around Beaumont getting rations, just trying to get somewhere where we could be,” James explained.

And his youngest, Clay-Ty, has medical issues.

“He’s got kidney disease, he’s got one kidney, and he can’t be dehydrated. So my whole day is revolved around 'how am I going to get water, and I gotta get enough to last and is there any more water?'” James revealed.

The closest available FEMA hotel was in Longview.

“My daughter, she’s afraid to even leave the hotel without bringing everything with us because...” James trailed off into tears.

They lost nearly everything, including James’ tools. He said neighbors told him the water was about 6 feet deep in their apartment.

“It’s just tough to hear your four-year-old,” James tried to collect himself, “say daddy we don’t have a home no more. And I don’t know what to tell her.”

He knows they’re not the only victims.

“Lumberton, all the surrounding areas, it’s the same story over and over, you know,” James said.

But this isn’t the first time James lost everything. It happened in Hurricane Rita, too. He recovered.

“I don’t know. We’ll make it through somehow, though,” James added.

So for now he has help from FEMA, his family, some clothes, his truck and an aluminum boat hanging out of the truck’s bed.

“I’m not going to give up,” James declared.

FEMA is paying for a thirty day stay in an approved hotel for flood victims, and the stay could be extended.

