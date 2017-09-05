Ezekiel Elliott 6-game suspension upheld by Harold Henderson

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his representatives are in Sherman, Texas today for a federal court hearing.



ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported at 7:25 p.m. that Elliott's six-game suspension has been up held by arbitrator Harold Henderson. The judge has said that due to the lateness of the decision today, Elliott will be allowed to play in week one against the Giants.

The judge in Sherman will rule by 5 p.m. Friday on the restraining order Elliott has requested against the suspension. If the restraining order is granted, Elliott could be eligible to play all year. If it is not, he'll miss weeks two through seven of the season.

The NFL's reigning rushing champion requested the temporary restraining order that would prevent the league from enforcing any sort of suspension. Elliott is currently under a six-game suspension for violating the league's person conduct policy.

According to the NFL Players Association, arbitrator Harold Henderson informed both parties he hoped to a have ruling by close of business today,

Monday the NFL asked a federal court to throw out Elliott's request. If approved, that would effectively stop the league from enforcing a six-game suspension, The Associated Press reports.

The suspension order is based on a domestic violence case against Elliott. Elliott was suspended for six games after the league determined he used physical force last summer in Ohio against Tiffany Thompson, his girlfriend at the time, AP reports.

Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett said on Monday the team is focused on an upcoming game against the New York Giants despite the uncertainty surrounding Elliott.

