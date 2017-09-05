Ezekiel Elliott 6-game suspension upheld by Harold Henderson

In total, the State of Texas stands to take a $6 billion hit on its economy if Congress doesn't instate a new program.More >>
As the recovery from Hurricane Harvey continues, those in the US territory of Puerto Rico, are bracing for Hurricane Irma.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his representatives are in Sherman, Texas today for a federal court hearing.
Tuesday was a tough day back to school at Rains ISD. The district offered support to students after the death of a football player, freshman Marion Olivarez, who collapsed during football practice and later died at the hospital Monday afternoon.
Homewood Suites in Longview has begun housing Hurricane Harvey evacuees.
