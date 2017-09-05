Cowboys' Elliott attends federal court hearing

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his representatives are in Sherman, Texas today for a federal court hearing.

The NFL's reigning rushing champion has requested a temporary restraining order that would prevent the league from enforcing any sort of suspension. Elliott currently is under a six-game suspension for violating the league's person conduct policy.

According to the NFL Players Association, arbitrator Harold Henderson informed both parties he hoped to a have ruling by close of business today, but a decision has yet to be reached.

It turns out there is no official deadline, but even when Henderson decides to either uphold or reduce Elliott's six-game suspension, the complicated situation still won't be over.

Monday the NFL asked a federal court to throw out Elliott's request. If approved, that would effectively stop the league from enforcing a six-game suspension, The Associated Press reports.

The suspension order is based on a domestic violence case against Elliott. Elliott was suspended for six games after the league determined he used physical force last summer in Ohio against Tiffany Thompson, his girlfriend at the time, AP reports.

Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett said on Monday the team is focused on an upcoming game against the New York Giants despite the uncertainty surrounding Elliott.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.