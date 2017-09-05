DPS: 1 dead in Cherokee County crash involving motorcycle - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS: 1 dead in Cherokee County crash involving motorcycle

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

At least one person has died in a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle in Cherokee County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on FM 1910 near the community of Dialville.

At least one person has died. Details are limited at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly