Evacuees registering in East Texas school districts

Some East Texas school districts are now registering some of Hurricane Harvey’s youngest victims.



At the Lindale Independent School District, today alone, six students registered for classes.

Two of the students will attend College Street Elementary. Principal Dana Sustaire says, “We just want to make them feel comfortable, and welcomed, and loved.”



The district has prepared backpacks full of supplies so “they’ll be able to start day one and be able to have a little bit of normalcy,” says E.J. Moss Elementary School Principal Kyle Wright. His campus has registered one evacuee.



Aside from Lindale ISD, Tyler ISD registered four students today. Athens ISD registered five last week, two of which have since returned home, and in Kilgore, the district registered nine students last week, and now only have two remaining.



In Houston, 53 of the city’s schools have major damage, and the superintendent says approximately 10,000-12,000 students will temporarily need to register at new schools.

