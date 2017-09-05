East Texas woman headed to hometown devastated by Harvey

An East Texas woman is preparing to return to her childhood home, in the devastated city of Rockport, about 30 miles from Corpus Christi. The town was evacuated ahead of Hurricane Harvey.



"My brother explained it to me as if B-52s had flew over and dropped bombs. He said it was unrecognizable," Jill Oliver Lowe said.



Lowe's 79-year-old mother was evacuated from the house where she spent her childhood ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

Lowe said her husband and brother spent five days cleaning up what they could around the home. She's headed to Rockport Saturday morning.



"They said to prepare yourself for what you are going to see. The news, the pictures, the videos don't do it justice. That it is complete and utter devastation," Lowe said.



Lowe said she's thankful the home didn't flood and the damage was minimal.



"Compared to the neighbors, I mean, three doors down the house was gone off its slab," Lowe said.



She said the landscape of her neighborhood is unrecognizable.



"The worst, besides the loss of homes and the loss of life of course, Rockport is known for its beautiful Oak trees and probably 75 percent of them are gone," Lowe said.



She said her family and friends know the road to restoration is long.



"We've heard estimates that it could be 10 years before it even begins to look like Rockport again," Lowe said.

Lowe said she and her family remain hopeful.

"We are just looking forward to starting over," Lowe said.



Lowe also said right now there is no electricity in Rockport, but she was told it would be back on Friday night.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.