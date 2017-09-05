Community gathers for silent protest in downtown Tyler in response to DACA decision

A large gathering is expected to take place in downtown Tyler Tuesday, as the community holds a silent protest on behalf of DACA recipients.

According to a Facebook post by Ron Gleason, president of the Faulconer Scholarship Program, the community is invited to bring a candle and join "in standing with those who are threatened with deportation."

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning the rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, also known as DACA. The administration announced that it will wind down the program, giving Congress six months to decide what to do with the young immigrants it protects, also known as "dreamers."

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. with an opening prayer by Reverend Karen Kay Jones of Asbury Methodist Church. The post states that there will be no speeches made, and the event will conclude at 8:15 p.m.

