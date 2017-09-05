Tyler man indicted for aggravated robbery after pulling gun on driver, stealing car

A Tyler man is indicted on an aggravated robbery charge for pulling a gun on a driver and stealing a vehicle.

Jarode Detwin Wilson, 30, was arrested on July 25.

According to Tyler Police, officers received a call from a victim stating that they were giving Wilson a ride when Wilson pulled out a gun and held it in his lap. The victim stated that they pulled over, out of fear, and got out of the vehicle. Wilson then took off in the victim's vehicle.

Police were able to locate Wilson and the vehicle a short time later. He was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated robbery.

Wilson is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

