Suspect in Smith County kidnapping case indicted

A suspect in a July kidnapping case has been indicted.

Eloy Guerrero Jr., 40, of Tyler, was indicted Aug. 24 in the 7th Judicial District Court of Smith County, according to judicial records.

He was arrested July 19 by the Smith County Sheriff's Office. Guerrero Jr. is a suspect in a July 17 kidnapping case.

He remains in the Smith County Jail.

