East Texas woman indicted in fatal Toll 49 wreck

An East Texas woman, responsible for fatal wreck along toll 49 that killed two people, has been indicted on two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

According to Smith County records, Jessica Vass was indicted the week of August 24th on two counts of intoxication manslaughter for the April deaths of Gary McCrary, 62, of Flint and Annette Burkhart, 56, of Garland.

The wreck occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on April 12. A preliminary crash investigation revealed that a Dodge Charger, driven by Burkhart, was stopped southbound on the side of the roadway with a flat tire.

A Chevrolet truck driven by McCrary was stopped behind the disabled charger. McCrary was assisting Burkhart in changing the flat tire. Another vehicle, driven by Jessica Vass, of Lindale, was traveling southbound approaching both stopped vehicles. Vass struck the back of the pickup. The pickup then struck the Charger and both vehicles hit Burkhart and McCrary. The vehicle Vass was driving rolled over and came to a stop in the middle of Loop 49.

An investigation later determined that alcohol and failure to control speed were factors in the crash, for as records show that at the time of the crash, Vass had a blood-alcohol level of nearly twice the legal limit.

Prior to her indictment, Vass had turned herself in on June 6th and posted bond shortly after.

