Smith County Sheriff's Deputies deploy to Houston to assist victims of Harvey

A team of Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies is headed to Houston to assist in flood recovery.

Chaplain Doug Haning is accompanying the team.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office posted photos on their Facebook page today saying " They are not sure what they will find but are ready for anything and consider it a privilege to help."

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith shared the post adding "Please be in prayer for our team that left this morning for Houston. Please also continue to pray for those affected by t the e devastation of Hurricane Harvey."

