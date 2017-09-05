ETX man admits to sexual relations with child, bonded out of jail

A Sulphur Springs man is awaiting indictment after admitting to Hopkins County investigators that he had sex with a child.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office tells KLTV, Mejia Abraham Martinez, 23, admitted to officials, while being interviewed, that he had sexual relations with a 14-year-old.

Officials declined to give further details.

Martinez was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on August 30.

He was released on $50,000 bond the same day.

