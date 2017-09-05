Irma now tied for second-strongest hurricane in Atlantic basin

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 hurricane, with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.

Irma is now tied with three other hurricanes as the second strongest hurricane in the Atlantic basin, based on wind speed. The strongest was Hurricane Allen in 1980 with winds of 190 mph. A very slow decrease in intensity is forecast over the next few days.



As of now, the National Hurricane Center is putting Irma into the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. A more northward path is then projected. Hopefully as Irma passes north of the islands, she will decrease in intensity a bit more. That is a possibility.

For now, we will continue to monitor the storm and keep you posted as often as we can. The threat to Texas appears to be very low at this time.

