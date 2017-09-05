The Olive Press: The Gethsemane Event opens at TJC theatre September 20

From Tyler Junior College:

Theatre TJC begins its 2017-18 season with an original play written and directed by TJC theater professor Dr. David W. Crawford.

“The Olive Press: The Gethsemane Event” is a story based on a sermon by 18th-century theologian Charles Spurgeon.

“The evening before the crucifixion, Jesus went to the Garden of Gethsemane,” Crawford said.

“What happened there? We have an outline, but Jesus suffered what some theologians say what was far worse than the cross. ‘The Olive Press,’ a transliteration of Gethsemane, explores that event.”

The production runs 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 20-23, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in Jean Browne Theatre, located in Wise Cultural Arts on the TJC main campus.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and free with a valid TJC ID. The TJC Box Office opens Wednesday, Sept. 13. Box office hours are from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays through the run of the show. For reservations, call 903-510-2212.

Cast includes Isaak Stafford of Tyler, as Jesus; Ashton Eichelman of Harmony, as Satan; J.W. McFarland of Bullard, as Peter; Levi Hawkins of Hughes Springs, as James; Joseph Herrera of Katy, as John; Sean-Riley Cunningham of Tyler, as The Angel Gabriel.

Assistant directors are Carson Moreland of Hughes Springs and Stone French of Whitehouse.

Stage manager is Brittany Puente of Dallas.

Rounding out TJC’s 2017-18 main stage season:

• “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Oct. 25-28 and 31, in Jean Browne Theatre

• “Circle Mirror Transformation,” Nov. 15-18, in Jean Browne Theatre

• “In the Heights,” (spring musical) Feb. 21-24, in Wise Auditorium

• “Hamlet,” April 25-28, in Jean Browne Theatre

