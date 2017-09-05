Marshall Police help five wandering cows cross the road

Marshall Police took time off of fighting crime to help some wandering cows cross the road.

Police were called to the scene just after noon today on Loop 390 between Highway 59 and Poplar.

The five wandering cows made it safely back into their pasture, according to police.

No one was injured.

Police remind you to always keep an eye out for wildlife and cattle.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.