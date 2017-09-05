2-car wreck now clear on Tyler's west loop - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

2-car wreck now clear on Tyler's west loop

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KLTV News Staff) (Source: KLTV News Staff)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

First responders at the scene of a wreck on Tyler's west loop say wreckers have cleared the scene, and traffic flow has returned to normal.

Two vehicles were involved. One vehicle flipped over, and the other one was on the cement median. 

 Both drivers were out of their vehicles at the scene. No word on injuries at this time.

