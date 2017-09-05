Smith County: One person in custody after Crystal Springs Spirits burglary

A suspect connected to a Smith County burglary and pursuit has been arrested, according to Smith County Sherrif's Office.

In a press release, the sheriff's office announced they were investigating a burglary that took place on September 4, 2017, at approximately 11:55 p.m. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call stating that two individuals were burglarizing the Crystal SpringsSpiritss located in the 500 block of S. Main Street in Winona. Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were immediately dispatched to the location.

The press release states that deputies observed the suspects traveling south on Hwy 271 while in route to the scene of the burglary. During an attempt to stop the vehicle, the suspects led a short pursuit. Deputies say the vehicle left the roadway and drove through a field and down several embankments, and was later found abandoned near a heavy wood line.

Deputies located property in the vehicle that was taken in the burglary.

A search of the area was performed but the suspects were not located.

