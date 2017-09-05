Texas officials, US leaders react to rescinding of DACA

President Donald Trump has announced Tuesday morning the rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, also known as DACA.

The Trump administration announced that it will wind down the program, giving Congress six months to decide what to do with the young immigrants it protects, also known as "dreamers."

Since the 2012 creation of the program, DACA has helped over 800,000 young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

According to AP, Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the DACA program an "unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch."

Sessions also said that the Trump administration will urge Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Attorney General Sessions says the DOJ has advised DHS that they should begin an orderly, lawful wind down of DACA. https://t.co/jgn24YV4cr pic.twitter.com/1Cn0BSoXGO — ABC News (@ABC) September 5, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence released a statement from the President, which stated that " in the best interests of country and in keeping with the office of POTUS' obligations, the Department of Homeland Security will begin the orderly transition and wind down of DACA."

From @POTUS: In best interests of country & keeping w/ office of POTUS obligations @DHSgov will begin orderly transition & wind-down of DACA pic.twitter.com/UHXpulFSWs — Vice President Pence (@VP) September 5, 2017

On June 29, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with nine other state attorneys, sent a letter to the Trump administration demanding the end of the DACA program. On Tuesday, he applauded the President's decision to phase out the program, stating that "the Obama-era program went far beyond the executive branch's legitimate authority."

AG Paxton Applauds President Trump’s Decision to Phase Out DACA https://t.co/VHcc9jlcF1 — TX AG's Office (@TXAG) September 5, 2017

Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan released a statement regarding the Trump administration's decision on DACA. Ryan said he hopes that the House and Senate will be able to "find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country."

My statement on the Trump administration's announcement on DACA → https://t.co/jtODbY0reL — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) September 5, 2017

In addition to those who are defending the President's decision, there are also those who disagree.

University of Texas Chancellor Bill McRaven stated that the UT system will always follow the law, but that he believes the opportunities for DACA students "should be upheld and continued by leaders in Washington." He added that he will continue to support DACA students.



"You can be certain of our support as you continue to pursue your dreams-the American dream- to obtain an education and build a better future for you and your families."

I believe in our #DACA students and that their opportunities should be upheld and continued by leaders in Washington.https://t.co/JoToQ00pSP — Bill McRaven (@billmcraven) September 5, 2017

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called President Trump's decision, "a cruel decision to attack America's young people" and said, "It is nothing short of shameful."

.@realDonaldTrump’s cruel decision to attack America’s young people is nothing short of shameful. https://t.co/u9jD79ZrKR pic.twitter.com/WAORpLO1IM — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) September 5, 2017

Former President Barack Obama, who's executive order created the program, released an over 8-paragraph-long statement on Facebook regarding Trump's decision. He stated, "to target young strivers who grew up here is wrong, because they've done nothing wrong."

To target hopeful young strivers who grew up here is wrong, because they’ve done nothing wrong. My statement: https://t.co/TCxZdld7L4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 5, 2017

Former Vice President Joe Biden called Trump's decision "cruel" and said "these children had no choice in coming here. Now they'll be sent to countries they've never known."

Brought by parents, these children had no choice in coming here. Now they'll be sent to countries they've never known. Cruel. Not America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 5, 2017

Senator John McCain stated that the President's decision to eliminate DACA "is the wrong approach to immigration policy at a time when both sides of the aisle need to come together to reform our broken immigration system."

.@POTUS's decision on #DACA is wrong approach at a time when both sides need to compromise on #immigration reform https://t.co/kPBCUhJ2m4 pic.twitter.com/5stY5spxOC — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 5, 2017

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops' President and Vice President released a statement regarding the President's decision, stating that "today, our nation has done the opposite of how Scripture calls us to respond." The release also extended their support for DACA recipients stating that, " the Catholic Church supports you and will advocate for you."

MORE: US Conference of Catholic Bishops calls decision to end DACA "reprehensible...the opposite of how Scripture calls us to respond." pic.twitter.com/wXGExl2kPN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 5, 2017

Some corporations are also stepping up to help "dreamers". Microsoft's President and Legal Officer, Brad Smith said they have 39 Dreamers working for their company and that " if the government seeks to deport any of them, we will provide and pay for their legal counsel."

Legislation to protect 800,000 #Dreamers is an economic & humanitarian imperative. Congress needs to act quickly. https://t.co/XZi4M7HYfC — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) September 5, 2017

