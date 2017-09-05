Texas officials, US leaders react to rescinding of DACA

(KLTV) -
President Donald Trump has announced Tuesday morning the rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, also known as DACA.
The Trump administration announced that it will wind down the program, giving Congress six months to decide what to do with the young immigrants it protects, also known as "dreamers."
Since the 2012 creation of the program, DACA has helped over 800,000 young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.
According to AP, Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the DACA program an "unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch."
Sessions also said that the Trump administration will urge Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.
Vice President Mike Pence released a statement from the President, which stated that " in the best interests of country and in keeping with the office of POTUS' obligations, the Department of Homeland Security will begin the orderly transition and wind down of DACA."
On June 29, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with nine other state attorneys, sent a letter to the Trump administration demanding the end of the DACA program. On Tuesday, he applauded the President's decision to phase out the program, stating that "the Obama-era program went far beyond the executive branch's legitimate authority."
Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan released a statement regarding the Trump administration's decision on DACA. Ryan said he hopes that the House and Senate will be able to "find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country."
In addition to those who are defending the President's decision, there are also those who disagree.
University of Texas Chancellor Bill McRaven stated that the UT system will always follow the law, but that he believes the opportunities for DACA students "should be upheld and continued by leaders in Washington." He added that he will continue to support DACA students.
"You can be certain of our support as you continue to pursue your dreams-the American dream- to obtain an education and build a better future for you and your families."
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called President Trump's decision, "a cruel decision to attack America's young people" and said, "It is nothing short of shameful."
Former President Barack Obama, who's executive order created the program, released an over 8-paragraph-long statement on Facebook regarding Trump's decision. He stated, "to target young strivers who grew up here is wrong, because they've done nothing wrong."
Former Vice President Joe Biden called Trump's decision "cruel" and said "these children had no choice in coming here. Now they'll be sent to countries they've never known."
Senator John McCain stated that the President's decision to eliminate DACA "is the wrong approach to immigration policy at a time when both sides of the aisle need to come together to reform our broken immigration system."
The US Conference of Catholic Bishops' President and Vice President released a statement regarding the President's decision, stating that "today, our nation has done the opposite of how Scripture calls us to respond." The release also extended their support for DACA recipients stating that, " the Catholic Church supports you and will advocate for you."
Some corporations are also stepping up to help "dreamers". Microsoft's President and Legal Officer, Brad Smith said they have 39 Dreamers working for their company and that " if the government seeks to deport any of them, we will provide and pay for their legal counsel."
