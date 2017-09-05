More than 1000 Hurricane Harvey evacuees remain in Smith County.

According to Fire Marshal Connie Wasson, as of Tuesday morning, 578 people had gone through the transitional hub.

The City of Tyler’s transitional hub at the Faulkner Park Police Substation, 574 W. Cumberland Rd

This weekend she said there were 1,184 evacuees staying at local hotels. Wasson said the Salvation Army and several churches opened up their facilities and 289 evacuees took shelter there.

Also this morning the Smith County Sheriff’s Office deployed a team of deputies to Houston to help with relief efforts.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office remains on standby. The transitional hub will remain open through the end of the week.

